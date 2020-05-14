The CEO of Everi Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Everi Holdings (EVRI – Research Report), Michael Rumbolz, exercised options to buy 50,000 EVRI shares at $3.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $186K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Rumbolz’s holding in the company by 20.75% to a total of $1.23 million.

Based on Everi Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $145 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,144,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $4.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.88 and a one-year low of $1.55. EVRI’s market cap is $359 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.75, reflecting a -68.2% downside. Starting in May 2019, EVRI received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Craig-Hallum and Macquarie, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Everi Holdings has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Everi Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino gaming industry. It operates through the Games and FinTech segments. The Games segment provides solutions directly to gaming establishments to offer patrons gaming entertainment related experiences such as: leased gaming equipment; sales and maintenance related services of gaming equipment; gaming systems; and ancillary products and services. The FinTech segment includes gaming establishments to offer patrons cash access services and products including: access to cash at gaming facilities via ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions and point of sale debit card cash access transactions; check-related services; fully integrated kiosks and maintenance services; compliance, audit and data software; casino credit data; and reporting services and other ancillary offerings. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.