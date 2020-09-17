The CEO of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE – Research Report), Vogel Gary, bought shares of EGLE for $160K.

This recent transaction increases Vogel Gary’s holding in the company by 6.3% to a total of $2.84 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.13 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average volume of 58.87K.

Starting in March 2020, EGLE received 16 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.20, reflecting a -34.2% downside. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and DNB Markets, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.