The CEO of Domino’s Pizza is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report), Richard Allison, exercised options to sell 14,480 DPZ shares at $63.05 a share, for a total transaction value of $7.67M.

Following Richard Allison’s last DPZ Sell transaction on August 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 122.0%.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $117 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $968 million and had a net profit of $99.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $548.72 and a one-year low of $319.71. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 546.13K.

Based on 23 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $525.05, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Domino’s Pizza has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.