The CEO of CytRx (Other OTC: CYTR) is Buying Shares

On August 13, the CEO of CytRx (CYTR – Research Report), Steven Kriegsman, bought shares of CYTR for $780K.

Following this transaction Steven Kriegsman’s holding in the company was increased by 163.74% to a total of $2.48 million. This is Kriegsman’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on SLS back in April 2014

Currently, CytRx has an average volume of 30.24K. The company has a one-year high of $0.85 and a one-year low of $0.21.

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.