The CEO of CryoPort is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of CryoPort (CYRX – Research Report), Jerrell Shelton, exercised options to buy 84,331 CYRX shares at $3.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $258.9K.

This recent transaction increases Jerrell Shelton’s holding in the company by 33.01% to a total of $7.56 million. Following Jerrell Shelton’s last CYRX Buy transaction on November 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.9%.

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.58 million and GAAP net loss of $12.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.02 and a one-year low of $9.85. Currently, CryoPort has an average volume of 482.68K.

Starting in March 2019, CYRX received 21 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CryoPort has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.