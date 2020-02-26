The CEO of Cornerstone Ondemand is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD – Research Report), Adam L. Miller, exercised options to buy 532,250 CSOD shares at $6.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.46M.

Following this transaction Adam L. Miller’s holding in the company was increased by 17.43% to a total of $153 million. This is Miller’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Cornerstone Ondemand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $150 million and quarterly net profit of $9.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $138 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.45 and a one-year low of $38.66. Currently, Cornerstone Ondemand has an average volume of 565.17K.

Five different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It is also involved in providing support packages; client success framework; technical consulting; and content, implementation, business consulting, and educational services.