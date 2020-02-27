The CEO of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Cinemark Holdings (CNK – Research Report), Mark Zoradi, bought shares of CNK for $541.9K.

Following this transaction Mark Zoradi’s holding in the company was increased by 3.59% to a total of $14.97 million. In addition to Mark Zoradi, one other CNK executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $23.70. CNK’s market cap is $2.99B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.62.

Seven different firms, including Barrington and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.