The CEO of Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Central Federal (CFBK – Research Report), Timothy O’dell, bought shares of CFBK for $13.4K.

Based on Central Federal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.99 million and quarterly net profit of $3.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.66 million and had a net profit of $1.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.00 and a one-year low of $11.49. CFBK’s market cap is $61.41M and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.75.

Central Federal Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans, and treasury management depository services.