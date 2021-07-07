The CEO of Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Cel-Sci (CVM – Research Report), Geert Kersten, bought shares of CVM for $200K.

In addition to Geert Kersten, 3 other CVM executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Geert Kersten’s holding in the company was increased by 2.23% to a total of $9.17 million.

The company has a one-year high of $40.91 and a one-year low of $7.08. CVM’s market cap is $340 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.79.

The insider sentiment on Cel-Sci has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.