The CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report), Jean Jacques Bienaime, exercised options to buy 1,000 BMRN shares at $37.46 a share, for a total transaction value of $37.46K.

Based on BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $502 million and quarterly net profit of $12.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.18 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.57 and a one-year low of $71.65. BMRN’s market cap is $13.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.50, reflecting a -35.2% downside. Eight different firms, including Cowen & Co. and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.