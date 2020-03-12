The CEO of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCBP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of BCB Bancorp (BCBP – Research Report), Thomas Michael Coughlin, bought shares of BCBP for $9,630.

In addition to Thomas Michael Coughlin, 10 other BCBP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $14.96 and a one-year low of $9.12. Currently, BCB Bancorp has an average volume of 31.35K. BCBP’s market cap is $179.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.63.

The insider sentiment on BCB Bancorp has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.