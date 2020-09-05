The CEO of AXT is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of AXT (AXTI – Research Report), Morris Young, exercised options to buy 120,000 AXTI shares at $2.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $261.6K.

Following this transaction Morris Young’s holding in the company was increased by 7.11% to a total of $9.3 million.

Currently, AXT has an average volume of 360.79K. The company has a one-year high of $6.20 and a one-year low of $1.85.

Starting in October 2019, AXTI received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $30K worth of AXTI shares and purchased $261.6K worth of AXTI shares. The insider sentiment on AXT has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.