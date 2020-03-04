The CEO of Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Atlantic Power (AT – Research Report), James Moore, bought shares of AT for $55.5K.

Following this transaction James Moore’s holding in the company was increased by 2.38% to a total of $2.37 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Atlantic Power has an average volume of 313.96K. The company has a one-year high of $2.76 and a one-year low of $2.19.

James Moore’s trades have generated a -2.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. It operates through the following segments: Solid Fuel, Natural Gas, Hydroelectric, and Corporate. Its projects include Allendale, Chambers, Dorchester, Grayling, Morris, North bay, Oxnard, Piedmont, Tunis, and Williams Lake.