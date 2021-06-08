The CEO of American Shared Hospital Services is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS – Research Report), Raymond Stachowiak, exercised options to buy 2,000 AMS shares at $2.43 a share, for a total transaction value of $4,860. The options were close to expired and Raymond Stachowiak retained stocks.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, American Shared Hospital Services has an average volume of 388.61K. The company has a one-year high of $5.04 and a one-year low of $1.68. AMS’s market cap is $18.16 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. It operates through Medical Services segment. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.