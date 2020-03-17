The CEO of America First Tax Exempt (NASDAQ: ATAX) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of America First Tax Exempt (ATAX – Research Report), Daffer Chad, bought shares of ATAX for $39.26K.

Following this transaction Daffer Chad L’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $1.9 million. In addition to Daffer Chad, 2 other ATAX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

ATAX’s market cap is $349.8M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.66. Currently, America First Tax Exempt has an average volume of 162.24K. The company has a one-year high of $8.18 and a one-year low of $5.52.

The insider sentiment on America First Tax Exempt has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties.