The CEO of Alphabet is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report), Sundar Pichai, exercised options to buy 2,918 GOOGL shares at $253.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $738.7K. The options were close to expired and Sundar Pichai retained stocks.

Following Sundar Pichai’s last GOOGL Buy transaction on June 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 85.6%. This is Pichai’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $41.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $6.84 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.94 billion and had a net profit of $9.95 billion. The company has a one-year high of $1587.05 and a one-year low of $1008.87. GOOGL’s market cap is $1010 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.00.

30 different firms, including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 33 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1723.50, reflecting a -13.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy GOOGL with a $1700.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $90.71K worth of GOOGL shares and purchased $738.7K worth of GOOGL shares. The insider sentiment on Alphabet has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.