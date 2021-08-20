The CEO of Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Accuray (ARAY – Research Report), Joshua Levine, bought shares of ARAY for $54.39K.

This is Levine’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions. In addition to Joshua Levine, 2 other ARAY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Accuray’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,092,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $152K. Currently, Accuray has an average volume of 702.15K. ARAY’s market cap is $320 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -50.60.

Starting in September 2020, ARAY received 15 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Accuray has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.