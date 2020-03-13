The CEO of Abercrombie Fitch (NYSE: ANF) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Abercrombie Fitch (ANF – Research Report), Fran Horowitz-Bonadies, bought shares of ANF for $333.8K.

Following this transaction Fran Horowitz-Bonadies’ holding in the company was increased by 12.53% to a total of $2.86 million. In addition to Fran Horowitz-Bonadies, 2 other ANF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Abercrombie Fitch’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $83.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a net profit of $96.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.63 and a one-year low of $9.98. ANF’s market cap is $632.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.08.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands. The company was founded by David Abercrombie in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.