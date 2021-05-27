The CEO of A-Mark Precious Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK – Research Report), Gregory N. Roberts, exercised options to sell 13,462 AMRK shares at $11.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $722.3K.

Following Gregory N. Roberts’ last AMRK Sell transaction on December 17, 2015, the stock climbed by 37.1%. In addition to Gregory N. Roberts, 2 other AMRK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on A-Mark Precious Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $76.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $11.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.63 and a one-year low of $16.47. Currently, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average volume of 98.41K.

The insider sentiment on A-Mark Precious Metals has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins. The Secured Lending segment serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. The Direct Sales segment sells precious metals to the investor community. The company was founded by Steven C. Markoff on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.