The CEO – Grooming of Procter & Gamble is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO – Grooming of Procter & Gamble (PG – Research Report), Gary Coombe, exercised options to sell 17,872 PG shares at $78.66 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.54M.

Following Gary Coombe’s last PG Sell transaction on May 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 6.1%. In addition to Gary Coombe, one other PG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.91 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.7 billion and had a net profit of $2.8 billion. The company has a one-year high of $146.92 and a one-year low of $121.54. PG’s market cap is $348 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.33, reflecting a -6.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Procter & Gamble has been negative according to 132 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Procter & Gamble Co. manufactures and sells branded consumer packaged goods across five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Some of the popular brands owned by the company include Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Olay, Gillette, Oral-B, Vicks, Ariel, Tide, Pampers, Luvs and Bounty. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.