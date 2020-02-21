The CEO, Founder, and Chairman of Zion Oil & Gas is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO, Founder, and Chairman of Zion Oil & Gas (ZN – Research Report), John M. Brown, exercised options to buy 315,000 ZN shares at $0.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $3,150.

Following this transaction John M. Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 180% to a total of $193.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.20 and a one-year low of $0.13.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It currently holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel and Megiddo-Jezreel. The company was founded by John M. Brown in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.