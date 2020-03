The CEO, Chairman of Board of Starwood Property (NYSE: STWD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO, Chairman of Board of Starwood Property (STWD – Research Report), Barry Sternlicht, bought shares of STWD for $2.01M.

Following Barry Sternlicht’s last STWD Buy transaction on August 19, 2009, the stock climbed by 4.4%. This is Sternlicht’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on INVH back in November 2019

Based on Starwood Property’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $381 million and quarterly net profit of $171 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $297 million and had a net profit of $91.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.33 and a one-year low of $7.59. STWD’s market cap is $3.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Starting in May 2019, STWD received 13 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Starwood Property has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barry Sternlicht’s trades have generated a -1.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending; Real Estate Property; Infrastructure Lending; and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.