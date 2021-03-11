The CEO and Director of AutoNation is Exercising Options

On March 10 it was reported that the CEO and Director of AutoNation (AN – Research Report), Michael J. Jackson, exercised options to sell 143,195 AN shares at $54.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $12.73M.

Following Michael J. Jackson’s last AN Sell transaction on February 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.5%. In addition to Michael J. Jackson, 4 other AN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on AutoNation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.55 billion and had a net profit of $158 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.78 and a one-year low of $20.59. Currently, AutoNation has an average volume of 918.86K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $77.60, reflecting a 12.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on AutoNation has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael J. Jackson’s trades have generated a -8.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.