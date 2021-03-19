The CCO of Wayfair (NYSE: W) is Selling Shares

On March 17, the CCO of Wayfair (W – Research Report), Steve Oblak, sold shares of W for $1.07M.

Following Steve Oblak’s last W Sell transaction on December 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 40.9%.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $23.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $330 million. The company has a one-year high of $369.00 and a one-year low of $21.70. W’s market cap is $33.76 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 226.00.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold W. Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $319.33, reflecting a -0.7% downside. Four different firms, including Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.07M worth of W shares and purchased $13.61M worth of W shares. The insider sentiment on Wayfair has been neutral according to 135 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.