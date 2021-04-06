The CCO of F.N.B. (NYSE: FNB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CCO of F.N.B. (FNB – Research Report), Gary Guerrieri, bought shares of FNB for $123.6K.

Following this transaction Gary Guerrieri’s holding in the company was increased by 16.27% to a total of $834.9K. In addition to Gary Guerrieri, 5 other FNB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on F.N.B.’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $319 million and quarterly net profit of $72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $300 million and had a net profit of $95 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.83 and a one-year low of $5.86. FNB’s market cap is $4.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.10, reflecting a 6.9% upside. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on F.N.B. has been positive according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer banking, insurance and wealth management solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Commercial Banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets, and lease financing. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering numerous lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.