The CCO of Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE: ECC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CCO of Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC – Research Report), Nauman Malik, bought shares of ECC for $9,375.

This recent transaction increases Nauman Malik’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $9,315. In addition to Nauman Malik, one other ECC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.41 and a one-year low of $3.78. Currently, Eagle Point Credit Company has an average volume of 299.76K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity, and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.