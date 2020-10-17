The CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report), Thomas Richard Kassberg, sold shares of RARE for $23.05K.

Following Thomas Richard Kassberg’s last RARE Sell transaction on February 03, 2014, the stock climbed by 53.0%. In addition to Thomas Richard Kassberg, 10 other RARE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.71 million and quarterly net profit of $25.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $99.25 and a one-year low of $31.99. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 487.99K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.57, reflecting a 1.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.