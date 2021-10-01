The CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CBO & EVP of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report), Thomas Richard Kassberg, exercised options to buy 109,734 RARE shares at $0.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $34.02K. The options were close to expired and Thomas Richard Kassberg retained stocks.

Following this transaction Thomas Richard Kassberg’s holding in the company was increased by 102.73% to a total of $19.53 million.

Based on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $86.98 million and GAAP net loss of -$122,428,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.71 million and had a net profit of $25.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $177.97 and a one-year low of $76.78. RARE’s market cap is $6.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.22, reflecting a -32.1% downside. Six different firms, including Barclays and Bank of America Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.24M worth of RARE shares and purchased $34.02K worth of RARE shares. The insider sentiment on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.