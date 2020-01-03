The CAO of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Stemline Therapeutics (STML – Research Report), David Gionco, sold shares of STML for $48.96K.

In addition to David Gionco, 5 other STML executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Stemline Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.33 million and GAAP net loss of $14.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $26.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.22 and a one-year low of $8.45. Currently, Stemline Therapeutics has an average volume of 421.31K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.19M worth of STML shares and purchased $9,730 worth of STML shares. The insider sentiment on Stemline Therapeutics has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for oncology indications of unmet medical need. Its clinical stage product candidates include SL-401, SL-801, and SL-701.