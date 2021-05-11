The CAO of Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Republic Services (RSG – Research Report), Brian Goebel, sold shares of RSG for $135.5K.

Based on Republic Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion and quarterly net profit of $296 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.55 billion and had a net profit of $246 million. The company has a one-year high of $113.28 and a one-year low of $77.80. RSG’s market cap is $35.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.90.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy RSG with a $121.00 price target. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.00, reflecting a -3.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Republic Services has been positive according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.