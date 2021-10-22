The CAO of Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Prothena (PRTA – Research Report), Karin Walker, bought shares of PRTA for $390.2K.

In addition to Karin Walker, 2 other PRTA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.07 million and quarterly net profit of $27.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195K and had a GAAP net loss of $26.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.75 and a one-year low of $10.72. PRTA’s market cap is $2.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -32.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.00, reflecting a -27.8% downside. Five different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Prothena has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Karin Walker's trades have generated a 51.4% average return based on past transactions.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.