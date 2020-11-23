The CAO of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Noodles & Co (NDLS – Research Report), Kathryn Rae Lockhart, sold shares of NDLS for $28.29K.

The company has a one-year high of $9.31 and a one-year low of $3.14. NDLS’s market cap is $339 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.90. Currently, Noodles & Co has an average volume of 163.88K.

The insider sentiment on Noodles & Co has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Noodles & Co. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants which offers lunch and dinner meals. It serves cooked-to-order dishes, which include noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.