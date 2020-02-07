The CAO of Markel (NYSE: MKL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Markel (MKL – Research Report), Nora Crouch, sold shares of MKL for $273.2K.

Following Nora Crouch’s last MKL Sell transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 343.1%.

Based on Markel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $503 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.88 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $750 million. The company has a one-year high of $1310.83 and a one-year low of $950.16. Currently, Markel has an average volume of 38.08K.

The insider sentiment on Markel has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance.