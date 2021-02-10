The CAO of M/I Homes is Exercising Options

On February 8 it was reported that the CAO of M/I Homes (MHO – Research Report), Ann Marie Hunker, exercised options to sell 6,800 MHO shares at $26.93 a share, for a total transaction value of $340.3K.

Following Ann Marie Hunker’s last MHO Sell transaction on February 11, 2019, the stock climbed by 29.0%. In addition to Ann Marie Hunker, 3 other MHO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on M/I Homes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $906 million and quarterly net profit of $80.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $742 million and had a net profit of $41.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $56.45 and a one-year low of $9.62. Currently, M/I Homes has an average volume of 446.53K.

M/I Homes, Inc. engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The Financial Services segment offer mortgage banking services to homebuyers. The company was founded by Irving Schottenstein and Melvin Schottenstein in 1973 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.