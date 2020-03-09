The CAO of Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Installed Building Products (IBP – Research Report), Todd Fry, sold shares of IBP for $35.29K.

Following Todd Fry’s last IBP Sell transaction on August 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 5.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Installed Building Products’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $401 million and quarterly net profit of $19.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $353 million and had a net profit of $16.48 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.25 and a one-year low of $42.71. IBP’s market cap is $1.95B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.56.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Installed Building Products, Inc. engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.