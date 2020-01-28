The CAO of Iberiabank (NASDAQ: IBKC) is Selling Shares

Today, the CAO of Iberiabank (IBKC – Research Report), Michael Scott Price, sold shares of IBKC for $13.11K.

Based on Iberiabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $374 million and quarterly net profit of $81.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a net profit of $129 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.86 and a one-year low of $66.55. Currently, Iberiabank has an average volume of 406.29K.

The insider sentiment on Iberiabank has been neutral according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IBERIABANK Corp. operates as a financial holding company for Iberiabank, which engages in the provision of commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services. The firm provides cash management and investment brokerage solutions.