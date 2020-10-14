The CAO of GEE Group (NYSE MKT: JOB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of GEE Group (JOB – Research Report), Stuckey Alexander Preston Alexander, sold shares of JOB for $316.8K.

JOB’s market cap is $17.67 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 1.10. The company has a one-year high of $2.49 and a one-year low of $0.17.

GEE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services includes direct hire placement; temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting; and temporary light industrial staffing. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.