The CAO of Gamco Investors (NYSE: GBL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Gamco Investors (GBL – Research Report), Kieran Caterina, sold shares of GBL for $54.1K.

Following Kieran Caterina’s last GBL Sell transaction on June 18, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Kieran Caterina, 4 other GBL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gamco Investors’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $75.62 million and quarterly net profit of $17.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.56 million and had a net profit of $11.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.94 and a one-year low of $10.49. GBL’s market cap is $726 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.50.

The insider sentiment on Gamco Investors has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.