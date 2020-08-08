The CAO of Comfort Systems is Exercising Options

On August 7 it was reported that the CAO of Comfort Systems (FIX – Research Report), Julie Shaeff, exercised options to sell 9,358 FIX shares at $18.29 a share, for a total transaction value of $480.3K.

In addition to Julie Shaeff, 2 other FIX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Comfort Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $743 million and quarterly net profit of $39.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $650 million and had a net profit of $24.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.29 and a one-year low of $27.54. Currently, Comfort Systems has an average volume of 342.54K.

The insider sentiment on Comfort Systems has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. engages in the provision of mechanocal and electrical contracting services. It operates through Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection. the Electrical services segment handles installation and servicing of electrical systems. The company was founded by Alfred J. Giardinelli, Jr. on December 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.