The CAO of Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ: BLDR) is Selling Shares

On March 10, the CAO of Builders Firstsource (BLDR – Research Report), Coulter Jami Lynn, sold shares of BLDR for $222.4K.

Following Coulter Jami Lynn’s last BLDR Sell transaction on May 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 26.5%. In addition to Coulter Jami Lynn, 2 other BLDR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Builders Firstsource’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.53 billion and quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 billion and had a net profit of $41.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.50 and a one-year low of $9.00. BLDR’s market cap is $9.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.08, reflecting a -12.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Builders Firstsource has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.