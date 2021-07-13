The CAO of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CAO of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR – Research Report), Mark Nunneley, bought shares of BHR for $202.5K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Nunneley’s holding in the company by 3.04% to a total of $1.77 million. In addition to Mark Nunneley, 2 other BHR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $2.17. BHR’s market cap is $292 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

The insider sentiment on Braemar Hotels & Resorts has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Nunneley's trades have generated a -60.7% average return based on past transactions.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust which engages in investing services primarily in high RevPAR, luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels. Its hotel properties include Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines, Capital Hilton in Washington DC, Marriott Plano Legacy Town Center, Seattle Marriott Waterfront, Courtyard San Francisco Downtown, Courtyard Seattle Downtown, Courtyard Philadelphia Downtown, and Renaissance Tampa International Plaza. The company was founded By Montgomery Jack Bennett on April 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.