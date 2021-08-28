The CAO of Bluelinx Holdings (NYSE: BXC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Bluelinx Holdings (BXC – Research Report), Shyam Reddy, sold shares of BXC for $2.24M.

Following Shyam Reddy’s last BXC Sell transaction on November 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 46.7%. This is Reddy’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Bluelinx Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $699 million and had a net profit of $6.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.38 and a one-year low of $17.03. BXC’s market cap is $609 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.40.

The insider sentiment on Bluelinx Holdings has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shyam Reddy's trades have generated a 61.9% average return based on past transactions.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects. Specialty products include engineered wood products, moulding, siding, cedar, metal products and insulation. The company was founded in May 2004 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.