The CAO of Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Balchem (BCPC – Research Report), William Backus, bought shares of BCPC for $863.3K.

This recent transaction increases William Backus’ holding in the company by 147.13% to a total of $1.54 million. Following William Backus’ last BCPC Buy transaction on March 13, 2017, the stock climbed by 52.3%.

Based on Balchem’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $202 million and quarterly net profit of $22.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $21.13 million. The company has a one-year high of $139.59 and a one-year low of $92.60. Currently, Balchem has an average volume of 77.05K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.03M worth of BCPC shares and purchased $863.3K worth of BCPC shares.

marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems. The Animal Nutrition and Health segment comprises nutritional products derived from microencapsulation and chelation technologies in addition to basic choline chloride. The Specialty Products segment offers Ethylene oxide for the health care industry. The Industrial Products segment refers to certain derivatives of choline chloride which manufactured and sold into industrial applications as a component for hydraulic fracturing of shale natural gas wells. The company was founded in January 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, NY.