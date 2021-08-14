The CAO of Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Astronics (ATRO – Research Report), Nancy Hedges, bought shares of ATRO for $9,583.

Following this transaction Nancy Hedges’ holding in the company was increased by 20.29% to a total of $56.4K. Following Nancy Hedges’ last ATRO Buy transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $20.93 and a one-year low of $6.30. ATRO’s market cap is $420 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.60. Currently, Astronics has an average volume of 168.31K.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments. The Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains communications and weapons test systems and training and simulation devices for military applications. The firm’s products and solutions include Aircraft Data Systems, Aircraft Electrical Power Systems, Airfield Lighting, Custom Design & Manufacturing, Emergency Systems, Enhanced Vision Systems, IFC Antennas and Radome Systems, Inflight Entertainment System Hardware, Interiors & Structures, Lighting Systems, Seat Actuation Systems, Simulation & Training, Systems Certification, Test & Measurement and VIP IFEC & CMS Systems. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.