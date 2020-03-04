The CAO of Aaon (NASDAQ: AAON) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CAO of Aaon (AAON – Research Report), Rebecca Thompson, bought shares of AAON for $149.3K.

Following this transaction Rebecca Thompson’s holding in the company was increased by 68.79% to a total of $630.7K. Following Rebecca Thompson’s last AAON Buy transaction on June 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.1%.

Based on Aaon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $123 million and quarterly net profit of $16.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $12.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.00 and a one-year low of $40.89. AAON’s market cap is $2.93B and the company has a P/E ratio of 58.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.7M worth of AAON shares and purchased $202.8K worth of AAON shares.

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.