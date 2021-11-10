The CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of Diamondback (NASDAQ: FANG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), Teresa Dick, sold shares of FANG for $868.6K.

Following Teresa Dick’s last FANG Sell transaction on June 10, 2021, the stock climbed by 26.9%. In addition to Teresa Dick, one other FANG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Diamondback’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion and quarterly net profit of $649 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $719 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.11 billion. The company has a one-year high of $117.71 and a one-year low of $28.01. Currently, Diamondback has an average volume of 704.44K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.63, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Diamondback has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.