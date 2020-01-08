The CAO & Controller of IDT (NYSE: IDT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CAO & Controller of IDT (IDT – Research Report), Mitch Silberman, sold shares of IDT for $2,490.

In addition to Mitch Silberman, one other IDT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, IDT has an average volume of 91.65K. The company has a one-year high of $11.84 and a one-year low of $5.64. IDT’s market cap is $190.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 1866.67.

The insider sentiment on IDT has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDT Corp. is a multinational holding company, which engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services, and net2phone-UCaaS. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.