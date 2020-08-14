The CAO and General Counsel of Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) is Selling Shares

On August 13, the CAO and General Counsel of Lazard (LAZ – Research Report), Scott D. Hoffman, sold shares of LAZ for $2.61M.

The company has a one-year high of $44.95 and a one-year low of $20.94. Currently, Lazard has an average volume of 382.81K. LAZ’s market cap is $3.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $30.00, reflecting a 6.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Lazard has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.