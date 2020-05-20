The C.F.O. of CBIZ is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the C.F.O. of CBIZ (CBZ – Research Report), Ware Grove, exercised options to sell 10,000 CBZ shares at $9.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $225K.

In addition to Ware Grove, 4 other CBZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on CBIZ’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $277 million and quarterly net profit of $36.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $37.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.73 and a one-year low of $16.85. Currently, CBIZ has an average volume of 341.11K.

The insider sentiment on CBIZ has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.