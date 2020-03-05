The Business Unit President of Woodward is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Business Unit President of Woodward (WWD – Research Report), Chad Robert Preiss, exercised options to sell 12,500 WWD shares at $32.04 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.33M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Woodward’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $720 million and quarterly net profit of $53.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $653 million and had a net profit of $49.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $129.06 and a one-year low of $90.51. Currently, Woodward has an average volume of 677.05K.

Chad Robert Preiss’ trades have generated a -16.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.